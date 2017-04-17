Pet adoption event hopes to Empty the Shelters

Animal shelters across the state are hoping to empty all of their kennels with one special event.

Holly Schneider, volunteer with Genesee County Animal Control, said her shelter dogs changed her life.

"They're eternally grateful. You'll never find a more loyal dog," Schneider said.

The shelter's event coordinator, Amy Warner, has the same mind set.

"They're there every day to meet me when I come home. They're loving and kind. They're fun to take on road trips. I think my life is much fuller with my shelter animals.

If you're looking for a new four legged friend, now may be the perfect time to take the leap.

The Empty the Shelters event is happening across the state on April 29. All adoption fees are covered and Genesee County Animal Control is one of the many places in Mid-Michigan participating.

"It is free. You have to fill out a pre-screening form and be approved for it. Those are due April 27 by 5 p.m. and then all the dogs and cats are already spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, dewormed, defleed," Warner said.

She said last year's event was a hit.

"We had a fantastic Empty the Shelters in October. We adopted out 80 animals in the four hours we were open. So we averaged an adoption every three minutes," Warner said.

The shelter is currently packed with more than 90 animals waiting for their forever homes.

"When you adopt from a shelter you are basically saving the life of an animal. There's over 400,000 animals euthanized in the state of Michigan every year so when you're adopting from a shelter, you are giving an animal a second chance," Warner said.

If you plan on heading to the event you may want to get there early. Warner said it is first come first serve.

"If their dog gets adopted, if they're not in front of the line, it is first come first serve. So I would suggest getting here early," Warner said.

There are 65 shelters across the state participating in the event. Genesee County Animal Control will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29.

