Multiple reports of objects being thrown at vehicles

Police are asking for you to help catch a person, or multiple people, who are endangering the lives of drivers.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is increasing patrols after objects were reported being thrown at traveling motorists.

During the early morning hours on Sunday there were at least four reported incidents in which rocks or bricks were thrown at vehicles traveling on roadways, the sheriff's office said.

The object thrown came from a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, the sheriff's office said.

It happened in the following areas:

Baldwin Road near Sutton in Metamora

Pratt, west of Baldwin Road, in Metamora

Pratt and Hadley Road in Metamora

A suspect vehicle was described as a black passenger vehicle. The sheriff's office believe it is either a Honda Civic or a Chevrolet Lumina.

The incidents caused a considerable amount of damage to the vehicles including shattered windshields, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured.

Another incident happened at Hayes and Orgeon Road in Lapeer.

The sheriff's office is looking for a white Chevrolet Lumina, a 19902 model, in connection to that incident.

Throwing objects at a motor vehicle is against the law. If you have any information regarding the incidents call the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office at 810-664-1801.

