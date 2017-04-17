Deputies arrest man in connection to breaking into vehicles

A 26-year-old Almont man was arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into several vehicles in Lapeer County.

On April 14 the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspect breaking into vehicles parked in driveways on Bristol Road in Imlay City.

A homeowner saw the incident happened and confronted the suspect, who took off on foot and entered a dark colored vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation it was discovered at least three other vehicles in the area were broken into as well. There were items taken from each vehicle.

The Almont Police Department was informed by a resident they had picked up a man walking in the Bristol Road area and gave him a ride to a residence at the Kingsbury Mobile Home Community in Almont. That information was relayed to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

That information and facts that developed led to the arrest of Michael Reed and the recovery of the stolen property, the sheriff's office said.

Reed was charged for breaking and entry into a motor vehicle to steal personal property.

He was lodged in the Lapeer County Jail on a $500 bond.

