Police: Call 911 before recording crimes in action

In a video uploaded to Facebook, 20 to 30 people were seen punching and kicking others as a crowd surrounded them.

It happened over the weekend at Greektown Casino in downtown Detroit.

Several of the people who gathered had their cell phones out to capture the mayhem. But even as one man laid at the curb unconscious and badly injured, not a single person called 911.

It is a troubling trend police are seeing more of these days.

"Well, it's unfortunate because we need citizens to work with us," Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said.

He said if you see a crime happening you need to call for help instead of trying to go viral.

"We need to know about that crime in progress as soon as possible," Pussehl said.

He said it's important to record video for evidence that can be used in court, but call for help first.

Pussehl said sometimes there are people who just don't want to get involved when they witness an incident occur in front of them, but he wants you to think twice about calling 911.

"What if that were one of your family members that was being assaulted or being injured? Wouldn't you hope that other citizens would come forward and do the right thing," Pussehl said.

