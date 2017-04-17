Man in serious condition after crashing into tree

A Flint man is in serious condition after crashing into a tree Saturday.

It happened about 4 p.m. on the 2700 block of Mackin Road.

Michael Tramble, 41, was driving a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on Mackin Road from Forest Road when he struck a curb, left the roadway and hit a tree, Flint Police said.

He had to be extricated from his vehicle and transported to Hurley Medical Center. He is in serious condition.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

If you have any information on the crash you are asked to call Sgt. Tefft at 810-237-6808.

