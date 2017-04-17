Woman in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle after crash

A 48-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on Sunday.

It happened about 4 p.m. on Easter at Welch Boulevard and Chevrolet Avenue in Flint.

A 44-year-old male was driving a 2008 gray GMC Yukon eastbound on Welch when he collided with the woman, who was traveling northbound on Chevrolet Avenue, police said.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The man is in good condition and the woman is in critical condition at an area hospital.

If you have any information pertaining to the crash you are urged to call Sgt. Dominic Tefft at 810-237-6808.

