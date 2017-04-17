Bay City urging Congress to act move forward on immigration legislation

Bay City is now calling on Congress to move ahead with immigration legislation that would grow economies while respecting residents.

Monday night the Commission as a Whole approved a resolution that calls on our nation's leaders to "immediately move forward with thoughtful and comprehensive immigration legislation that grows the national and local economies while respecting all residents and families".

The original version of the resolution included a line that would have declared Bay City a Welcoming City, and one that would have had Bay City "promote policies and programs that foster inclusion for all and serve its residents regardless of their immigration or refugee status".

Those were removed by 9th Ward commissioner Larry Elliott, before going to the full Commission and ultimately being approved.

Bay City City Manager Rick Finn cleared up confusion about reports that Bay City had declared itself a Welcoming City.

“We’re not heading to any kind of sanctuary city or anything that would be inappropriate or basically illegal.”

Elliott explains what the resolution that was passed Monday night means.

“Calls on Congress to do immigration reform and essentially do what they’re supposed to do.”

Finn told TV5 that Bay City has always been a welcoming community. But he says the city doesn’t want to be involved in the Welcoming City certified U.S.A. movement.

“We’re just a good old home town welcoming community. And that’s all we want to be recognized as.”

