Gensee County officials clear up questions regarding proposed increase in 911 surcharge

The Genesee County 9-1-1 Center is totally funded by a surcharge added to phone bills.

Currently, that surcharge is $1.24 per device each month. That amount was set by the state in 2008.

On May 2, 2017, Genesee County residents will be asked to approve an increase to that surcharge to help fund upgrades to the 911 center. Those upgrades include replacing radios and upgrading the firefighter paging system.

Voters are being asked to increase the surcharge from $1.24 per device to $1.86 per device each month.

That is an increase of .62 cent per device each month.

Genesee County officials said they have received several phone calls from people with absentee ballots confused over the amount of the increase being requested.

If approved, the .62 cent increase will cost a person with one cell phone or land line and additional $7.44 a year.

