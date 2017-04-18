Father accused of leaving child in car while he visited strip club

A visit to the strip club lands a Michigan man in jail.

Police said 32-year-old Joshua Edwards stopped by the strip club Saturday morning in Battle Creek. He was there to drop off money for his son's mother, who works at the club.

However, police said he lingered for a while to have a drink.

At about 1 a.m., three men stepped outside of the club to have a smoke when they heard the one-year-old crying from a vehicle in the parking lot. The sheriff said the men waited a few minutes to see if anyone was coming back before calling 911.

Edwards is now charged with child abuse.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.