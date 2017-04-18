Group hopes to transform Brush Alley in Flint

Members of a group are hoping to transform a small stretch of downtown. They’ve started a crowdfunding campaign to make it happen, but they don’t have a lot of time to raise what they need.

The group is called Friends of the Alley. They’re behind a crowdfunding effort to turn Brush Alley in Flint from a dimly lit stretch into an engaging gathering space.

Brush Alley runs parallel to Saginaw and Harrison Streets. It’s populated by several restaurants, business offices and mixed-use buildings, and only about a block away from Buckham Alley.

Friends of the Alley transformed Buckham Alley back in 2015.

In a video posted to YouTube, members said if they can raise $50,000 for the Brush Alley project, they'll get matching funds from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The money would go toward hanging lights, artwork, planters and public seating.

However, the group must raise all $50,000 or it won't get any matching money. The money must be raised by Wednesday, May 17.

To help reach their goal, they're hosting a wine tasting party fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night at the Cork on Saginaw.

Tickets are $25 dollars at the door.

If you can’t make it, you can also donate online. Just click here.

