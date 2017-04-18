It’s almost time to peek into nature at a Mid-Michigan zoo.

The Saginaw Children’s Zoo opens its gates this weekend! This Saturday, April 22 is the Zoo’s Go Wild! Celebrate Earth Day event. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is sponsored by the Mid-Michigan Waste Authority.

The first 400 people with a recyclable container get into the zoo free.

Kids can also enjoy free recycled content tote bags, crafts, games, activities and more.

Guests can also meet the zoo’s newest arrivals, Izzy and Rachel. The Mexican grey wolves prowl their newly spruced up exhibit in the Forgotten Forest.

It’s also the Train’s 50th anniversary this year.

The zoo announced last week they have received a $50,000 grant from the Saginaw Community Foundation for an ADA-certified train car.

Zoo officials said the car will make the train handicapped accessible and allow children and adults with disabilities to enjoy the ride.

The zoo will then be open daily starting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission is $5 per person, with children 11 months and under free. Train and Carousel tickets can be purchased for $1 per person, per ride.

