More Michigan children living in poverty since 2008

The Michigan League for Public Policy reports that child poverty in the state has gone up since 2008.

The 2017 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book is being released Tuesday and shows an overall 15 percent increase since 2008 of children living in poverty.

There were 455,357 kids in poverty in 2008 compared with 481,421 in 2015. The numbers peaked in 2012 at nearly 550,000. In 2015, 47 percent of black and 30 percent of Latino children lived in poverty.

Several counties across the state have poverty rates of more than 28 percent.

Rates in Wayne, Roscommon and Lake counties were among the highest. Livingston, Ottawa and Oakland counties had some of the lowest child poverty rates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.