Calling all superheroes! Race hopes to end child abuse

Some of the area's biggest Marvel fans and smallest superheroes hit the streets over the weekend for a good cause.

The Superhero 5K and 1K run and walk took place Saturday at the Flint Farmer's Market.

Runners were encouraged to dress up like their favorite superhero.

The money raised at the event goes to help the Weiss Child Advocacy Center, which protects children against child abuse.

