UPDATE: 14-year-old Michigan girl found safe

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan State Police say an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 14-year-old Monroe girl has been cancelled. 

Click on Detroit reported Merissa Logwood ran away from her home Monday evening and was considered a danger to herself. Police believed she may have been in the Downriver area, possibly near Roosevelt High School in Taylor.

Michigan State Police announced late Tuesday morning the girl had been found safe. 

State police issue an Endangered Missing Advisory for missing child cases that don’t meet the revised AMBER Alert criteria. 

