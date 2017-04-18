Weaver wants to keep Detroit water after lead crisis

Flint's mayor is recommending that the Michigan city continue getting its drinking water from a Detroit-area system on the long term, following a crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.

Mayor Karen Weaver's announcement Tuesday is a reversal. Last year, she said the city of 100,000 residents would stick with a plan to draw from a pipeline to Lake Huron that is under construction. But she reevaluated that decision as a condition of receiving $100 million in federal funding to address the man-made disaster.

The state has already contributed millions of dollars to support Flint's water connection to Detroit. However, since the water levels improved, the state stopped that support.

Weaver said she didn't want to subject the residents of Flint to another switch of water sources.

“This protects residents from any fears or anxieties with another change,” Weaver said.

Councilman Scott Kincaid said he thinks that's the right call for the short term, but long term options will need to be considered.

"Until we get the lead service lines replaced in the homes because we know that we're getting good quality, clean water right now," Kincaid said.

Weaver also said staying with Detroit's water is less expensive.

Another potential long term solution was switching to the Karegnodi Water Authority, known as the KWA.

The city is currently in a deal that requires about $7 million in annual payments to support the KWA, but Flint's treatment plant is not ready to handle the KWA's water supply.

In March, the state stopped support of the current supply from Detroit - leaving the city to pick up monthly payments of more than $1 million.

Essentially, Flint is currently paying for two water sources and only using one. Which Kincaid said is not sustainable.

"What is the cost going to be? I mean residents in this community pay the highest water bills in the country and we have to make sure we do everything we can to lower those costs," Kincaid said.

Councilman Wantwaz Davis said it is important to remember the water crisis occurred when the city changed a water supply that was already working.

"We should stick with Detroit. Why try to fix something that is not broke," Davis said.

He said he has concerns about switching to KWA because Flint could possibly lose its stake in the deal.

"If we miss one payment we lose ownership, even over the 34 percent and I just believe that we should become independent," Davis said.

Weaver said so far, 855 service lines have been replaced at Flint homes. Another 230 service lines were investigated.

The mayor will have to make a final decision in about a month.

Read the full release from the Mayor below:

