Child hurt in hit-and-run crash, suspect in custody

A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in the city of Flint.

It happened at 8:27 a.m. on April 18 at Summit and Lyndon.

Investigators said a 2001 Chevrolet van driven by a 25-year-old Flint man was southbound on Summit Street and hit a 2008 Dodge Avenger traveling westbound on Lyndon Street.

A 58-year-old woman was in the Avenger with a 4-year-old boy in the rear seat.

The driver of the van ran off, but was taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

The child was hurt in the crash and is listed in critical condition. The 58-year-old driver was also hospitalized but is in good condition.

Speed and alcohol are both possible factors, according to police.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information, call Sgt. Jason Groulx at (810) 237-6811. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

