Police warning businesses, homeowners of recent break-ins

Businesses and homeowners are asked to be on high alert after several buildings were targeted by thieves.

The Pinconning Police Department reported at least three shops were broken into over the weekend in the Pinconning area.

The suspects have been targeting businesses that have poor visibility from passing vehicles, no alarm systems, poor lighting at night and unsecured money, according to police.

"Keep more lights on both inside and outside the buildings. If you have cash on the premises, please secure it in a safe," Pinconning Police Chief Thomas Tober said.

On Tuesday night, TV5 learned thieves got away with money from a laundromat and a medical center located on M-13. Sporty's Wing Shack and Smokehouse was also the scene of an attempted break-in.

Sporty's owner Doug Worth said they smashed his business's front door and it cost him $400.

"Usually do more damage than what they take in value, so it's something you've got to deal with," Worth said.

He said, luckily, the burglars did not make it into his business to do more damage. He also put in additional safeguards since the incident.

Investigators are asking that if you believe you were broken into, call the police immediately to report it. Also, if you live in the area and notice anything unusual, call police immediately.

If you know anything about the crimes, call the Pinconning Police Department at (989) 879-4270, or the Bay County Sheriff’s Department or Michigan State Police.

