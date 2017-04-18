Fire that destroyed apartment buildings considered suspicious

Multiple fire departments were called in to battle a massive fire at an abandoned apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to the Westwood Manor Apartments, 4201 Clio Road in Genesee County's Mt. Morris Township.

The calls came in at around 1 p.m. on April 18 and before crews had knocked down all the flames multiple buildings were destroyed. At least three had to be torn down.

Investigators believe the fire is suspicious in nature because there were no utilities running to the buildings that have been vacant since 2008.

In fact, crews told TV5 they ran into some issues putting out the flames because there was no water running to the fire hydrants.

Fire officials told TV5 that they have been called out to this location before.

A gas leak caused by the fire was contained by Consumers Energy.

Thick black smoke was seen for miles away, some TV5 viewers even reported seeing it as far north as Saginaw County.

