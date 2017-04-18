$2,500 cash reward offered to bring killer to justice

A cash reward is being offered to track down whoever killed a 20-year-old man.

Rashameer Johnson was found murdered in an apartment in the 7000 block of Yorkshire Drive in the Riverpark Apartments on Flint’s north side on Feb. 18, 2017.

A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to bring his killer to justice.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

