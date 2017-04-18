Detroit lands 2020 Frozen Four at Little Caesars Arena

The Frozen Four is coming to Detroit.

The NCAA's men's hockey championship will be held at Little Caesars Arena in 2020, one of several collegiate postseason events that will take place in the area in the coming years. The NCAA announced Tuesday that it had selected host sites for championships in Divisions I, II and III from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

In addition to the Frozen Four, Little Caesars Arena was awarded the 2022 Division I wrestling championships, as well as the first and second rounds of the men's basketball tournament in 2021. The new arena also hosts first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games next year.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.