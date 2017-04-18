Police arrest suspect considered armed and dangerous

A man described as armed and dangerous has been captured at a local fast food restaurant.

A 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday several police cars converged at the Rally's restaurant on Genesee in downtown Saginaw. There they arrested Curtis Lee Richardson, 43.

Richardson was wanted in connection with a domestic dispute in Buena Vista Township on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute that turned violent on Walters Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening. A 43-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after getting into an argument with her boyfriend.

The call was paged out as a possible shooting. Tuesday evening, police would not disclose how the woman was injured, but said her boyfriend was at large on foot and considered armed and dangerous.

It is unclear if Richardson was armed when he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.