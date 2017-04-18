Police investigate shooting on Saginaw's east side

Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Saginaw's east side.

The incident happened about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night on Gage Street, near South Park Avenue.

As of 11 p.m., police had not released many details to TV5. Police told our crew on scene it appears this was a drive-by shooting and the gunshot victim is a woman.

We do not know the condition of the victim and also do not know if police have a suspect in custody.

This is the second shooting investigated on Tuesday night in Saginaw County. Police are also currently searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in Buena Vista Township.

Stay with TV5 as we learn more about this shooting.

