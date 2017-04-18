Township denies permit for Nestle pumping station

Osceola Township officials have denied a permit that would have allowed Nestle Waters North American to build a pump station on Tuesday night.

UpNorthLive.com is reporting the township's planning commission rejected the company's request to build a pump station that would have increased its take of water from a well to 400-gallons a minute, from the 150 gallons it pulls from the ground currently. That water currently is sold in the company's Ice Mountain brand.

Township officials have said the company can submit a new proposal that addresses some of the concerns brought up during the meeting on Tuesday night and come back to the board.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.