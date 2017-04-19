South Bend’s Big Night Ties Series vs. Loons

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – South Bend scored runs in bunches—four runs in the first and four more in the seventh—and capitalized on three Loons errors to tie the three-game series with a 9-6 win on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

An aggressive South Bend lineup socked two two-run home runs in the first inning off Loons left-handed starter Leo Crawford (L, 0-1), and jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. An unearned run scored on the second long ball of the inning; Isaac Paredes reached first base after a fielding error on third baseman Oneil Cruz. The 18-year-old tied a Loons franchise record with three errors in the game, and became the 17th player in team history to achieve the ignominious distinction.

After the Loons clawed back into the game with three unanswered runs to make the score 4-3 against South Bend righty Duncan Robinson (W, 2-1), Cruz committed his second error with two outs and runner on second in the fourth inning. D.J. Wilson scored for South Bend on the play, and Crawford exited the mound.

South Bend appeared to sound the death knell when they batted around in the seventh inning, and scored four runs on five hits to make the score 9-3. Two players in particular tormented the Loons on Tuesday night. Switch-hitter Yeiler Peguero socked a home run and two doubles with three RBI, while Venezuelan righty Wladimir Galindo registered three hits, a home run and three RBI as well.

The Loons did not bow quietly into the night; they scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning off righty reliever Michael Knighton, and had the tying run at the plate when righty Moises Perez struck out to end the game.

Former Chippewa Zach McKinstry enjoyed another fine night at the plate. The 21-year-old lefty batter tallied three hits and a walk including a little league home run in the 3rd inning. McKinstry’s slash line is now .371/.532/.571.

The series concludes tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT. The probable pitching matchup features two highly-touted prospects for each of their organizations. For Great Lakes, Dustin May (0-0, 7.11 ERA), the #13 Dodgers prospect per Baseball America. For South Bend, Dylan Cease (0-1, 1.00 ERA), the #4 Cubs prospect.

