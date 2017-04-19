CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man threatens police with machete

A family dispute on Easter morning led to a dangerous situation for police when a man waved a machete at officers.

WXYZ in Detroit reports Port Huron police were called to a home in the 1300 block of White Street early Sunday morning because of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, a man walked outside with a machete.

Dash cam video shows the man approaching police several times with the machete in the air. At one point, he appears to come about one foot from officers, then back away.

He does it again, this time charging at officers faster.

WXYZ reports one of the officers fired a rubber shotgun shell into the man’s chest. He was then taken into custody.

Family told WXYZ the man has a history of mental health issues.

He’s currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

