Local students develop app they hope can save lives

In a high school computer lab, three students fine tune a project they hope will one day save lives.

The students are seniors at Midland High School. They've put together an app for your cellphone that can detect and prevent texting and driving.

"It's based on facial tracking and recognition. It records data about when you're looking and where, so if you're a passenger you're just sitting there, looking at your phone and maybe looking up after you send a text. But if you're a driver the driver usually holds the phone to the side, and there's a distinct look at the phone as opposed to look at the road and there's just two distinct facial positions,” Hannah Striebel said.

They came up with the idea last fall. Now, they'll present their project at a big competition at Saginaw Valley State University.

Part of the project entails marketing their concept.

"I have a lot of experience with the business side of things, writing the papers and doing the presentations so I got to really bring that side of it to the presentation,” Ashton Doyle said.

Their teacher and mentor is Bob Fox. He said he’s proud of this group.

"It's just so impressive to see kids who want to save lives and make an impact on the world,” Fox said.

Besides being involved in the competition, the group is just happy they can come up with something that could save lives someday.

"Some of our plans include partnering with an insurance agency to give someone a discount on their insurance if they have this app. It also makes a person more accountable,” Matthew Lile said.

The students received a $1,000 grant last November to develop their idea.

