High wind warning issued for the Mackinac Bridge

A high wind warning has been issued for people looking to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

A post on the Bridge Authority’s website said that “winds of sufficient force in the Straits area” are prompting the warning.

Vehicles that are vulnerable to high winds include pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers are being instructed to go no more than 20 miles per hour, turn on their four-way flashers and use the outside lane.

