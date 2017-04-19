'Twilight Tours’ to draw crowds at old Michigan asylum

An old Michigan asylum is drawing crowds to its shadowy past and historic buildings.

The former Traverse City State Hospital is undergoing one of the largest historic renovation projects in North America to become the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

Over 130 years of medical and local history surround the approximately 1 million square feet of building and 63 acres.

The tours take guests into areas normally off-limits to the public. Organizers hope to give patrons an accurate snapshot of the chancing scene from the founding in 1883 to current day.

There are several tours for those interested in the history of the asylum – including a Twilight Tour which takes guests on an otherworldly experience.

The tour begins at dusk and includes an excursion into the 1885 underground steam tunnel.

There are also photography tours for those who want to capture the historic grounds.

