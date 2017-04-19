Funding approved for Suniva workers who lost their jobs

The U.S. Department of Labor has approved funding to help train local Suniva workers who recently lost their jobs.

Late last month we learned the solar cell maker would be making job cuts to its location in Saginaw Township.

Now thanks to funding through Michigan Works! Association, anyone who lost their job is entitled to be retrained or get help with a job search or relocation benefits.

For more information, call Michigan Works! at (989) 667-0500 x264.

