UPDATE: Students return to class after report of gas leak

A possible gas leak caused evacuations at a Mid-Michigan high school.

Heritage High School in Saginaw Township was evacuated Wednesday at about 11:50 a.m. for reports of a possible gas leak.

Officials said Consumers Energy was conducting a routine inspection of an outbuilding and detected the odor.

“As a precaution, Heritage officials activated the fire alarm and evacuated the building to ensure the safety of students and staff,” a statement from Saginaw Township Police Department said.

Investigators later found no gas leak and students returned to class by 12:15 p.m., police said.

