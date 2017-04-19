Search for suspect underway after man killed in Saginaw driveway - WNEM TV 5

Search for suspect underway after man killed in Saginaw driveway

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in a Saginaw driveway.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19 on the city’s west side.

Police were called to the 200 block of S. Mason where they found a 28-year-old man dead.

There's no word on a suspect description, although investigators confirm the suspect's vehicle is a black Chevrolet Equinox or Pontiac Vibe.

The shooting came about six hours after a shooting on the city’s east side. Read more on that here.

This is the city's seventh homicide of the year.

