SVSU's Wendling earns GLIAC award

BAY CITY -- Saginaw Valley State University senior women's basketball student-athlete Emily Wendling has been named a GLIAC Winter Commisssioner's Award recipient for the second consecutive year following her fantastic senior season for the Lady Cardinals.

Wendling capped-off her Cardinal career with another outstanding season. She eclipsed several milestones while helping lead the team to its second straight GLIAC North Division Championship and appearance in the NCAA Division II Round of 32.

The 6-3 forward became the program's all-time leading scorer in her final campaign, finishing with 1,973 total points scored. She became the program's all-time leader in free throws made at 482 and career free throw percentage at 85.5%. Her 89.1% free throw percentage this season helped the SVSU women lead the all divisions of the NCAA in the statistical category. Wendling finished with 995 career rebounds as well for the Cardinals, whose 23 victories set an NCAA-era mark for the program and the 17 league wins tied last year's program record.

Emily earned her second straight CoSIDA Academic All-America honor this year as well, following up last year's second-team nod with a first-team selection this season. She was named First Team All-GLIAC for the third time in her career and named to the D2CCA All-Midwest Region First Team for the second straight year. Wendling, an occupational therapy major, maintains a cumulative GPA of 3.948 and has been named GLIAC All-Academic Exellence four times during her career. Wendling is SVSU's second two-time recipient of the GLIAC Commissioner's Award.

@SVSUWBB | #svsuwbb | @SVSUAthletics | #GoSVSU

Saginaw Valley State 2017. All rights reserved.