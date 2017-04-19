Midland County prepares for mosquito season

Pesky mosquitoes will soon be out in full force.

The Midland County Mosquito Control is preparing it.

"We cover 60,000 acres of the county with our aircraft, which gets the majority of that. And then the foot crews will cover another 3,000 or so of acres," said Carl Doud, director of the mosquito control program.

He said multiple crews are on foot tending to areas with standing water after a couple of wet weeks.

They are also doing aerial patrols dropping a chemical to kill off the mosquito eggs.

"They're using an active ingredient that comes from a natural occurring bacterium, really an idea product to use," Doud said.

The chemical is harmless to humans and pets, as well as any other organisms that may be in the water with the eggs.

Biologist Doug Allen said there is no real concern for any disease carrying insects, but rather dealing with them as a nuisance.

"These are really big nuisance mosquitoes. They do have some disease relevance like dog heartworm, but there's not really vectors for West Nile, dengue or anything like that," Allen said.

Doud said this season has the potential to be worse this year than in the past because of the standing water.

"What it comes down to is the amount of moisture and rain that makes these flooded areas. So if you have more of that then you're gonna have more mosquitoes as well," Doud said.

