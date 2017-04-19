Man charged in shootings of 2 Detroit police officers

A 19-year-old man is charged in the shooting of two Detroit police officers who were responding to a reported home invasion.

Juwan Plummer was arraigned Wednesday on assault, discharging a firearm and other gun charges.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the officers knocked on the door Sunday night of a home where Plummer's mother lives and were walking away when a shot was fired from inside the house.

One officer suffered an arm wound. Police Chief James Craig said Tuesday that the other officer was improving after suffering facial wounds.

Craig has said the man who fired the shot may have believed his family's home was being burglarized.

Plummer faces an April 26 probable cause conference and a May 2 preliminary examination.

