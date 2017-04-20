O'Reilly out at Fox News after sexual harassment allegations

The revelation led to an exodus of major advertisers from “The O’Reilly Factor,” the highly rated program that generated millions of dollars in ad revenue for 21st Century Fox. More than 50 companies said they would no longer run ads during O’Reilly’s show in wake of the New York Times’ report.
In a statement later Wednesday, O’Reilly continued to deny the allegations.
“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims,” he said. “But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”
O’Reilly said he wishes “only the best for Fox News Channel.”