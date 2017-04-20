Lawyer calls firing of public health director a 'witch hunt'

The search is on for a new leader of a county health department, but will the former director go without a fight?

The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners fired John McKellar during a special meeting Wednesday.

McKellar said his job appraisals had always been positive and the decision is a surprise and hurtful.

"I think somebody said, 'It's not personal.' Well, it feels very personal. It's my professional reputation that's in question," McKellar said.

A member of the Saginaw Health Board said the agency needs someone new to take them through "a challenging time."

"We just felt the leadership was not there. It was not quality leadership, innovation needed in its very trying time," said Judi Lincoln, a health board member.

McKellar's lawyer called the situation a "witch hunt."

"If this goes further than here, you're going to find out what's really going on. And I think it's political," Victor Mastromarco, Jr. said.

McKellar was hired in 2010.

