VIDEO: Teen's elaborate invitation to prom shows growing trend

A young man from Mid-Michigan took part in the growing trend of “promposals.”

A promposal is an elaborate invitation to prom and some teens shell out big bucks to impress their desired date.

One study said the average promposal runs around $300. They’re now so popular, that March 11 has been deemed “National Promposal Day.” There’s even a promposal-themed snapchat filter.

In the case of Luke Losee of Reese, he reached out to the Vassar Theater to make his promposal a reality.

"When it came time to ask my girlfriend to prom, I wanted to involve doing what I love, which is video editing and asking her out, so I called the Vassar movie theater and he was willing to let me try this out,” Losee said.

The object of his desire was his girlfriend, Skylar Severs, who had no clue just how many strings he pulled.

“He had called my family up and they were all sitting in the balcony. I didn't even know,” Severs said.

The couple's advice to those planning one? Combine your interests with your desired date’s interests for the perfect promposal.

Watch the full promposal here:

