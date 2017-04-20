Former teacher sentenced for child porn

A former Mid-Michigan teacher will spend six months behind bars for having child pornography.

Stanley Holmes, 68, was arrested last August after a technician found graphic images on his computer.

Investigators said Holmes brought his computer into Meister Plans Computer Repair in Indian River. The company’s owner found child pornography and contacted officials.

Police also searched Holmes’ home in the Cheboygan County community of Topinabee and said they found more files and thumb drives full of child porn and sexually abusive material.

The victims appear to be in their pre-teens and teens, according to police.

Holmes was a teacher at Elms Elementary School in Flushing. He was also a high school cross country coach.

Holmes pleaded guilty to the charges against him. A judge sentenced him to six months behind bars.

