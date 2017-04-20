Investigators asking for help identifying remains found in 1989

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking for help identifying skeletal remains that were found in 1989.

The man’s remains were found in Flat Rock Run Creek behind a home in Marion County, Ohio.

The man is believed to be Caucasian, between 22-and-35-years-old.

He was estimated to be between 5’9” and 5’10” and weighed around 140 pounds.

He had dark brown to black hair and may have also had a slight beard, but it’s unclear how his facial hair was kept.

The facial reconstruction is an estimate on items such as hairstyle.

Click here for more details on clothing and location.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.