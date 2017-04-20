Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a man who may be responsible for two armed robberies in the last 16 days.

It happened on Thursday, April 20 at about 4:26 a.m. at the Valero gas station located at 5621 Main Street in the Village of Lexington.

Investigators said a gas station attendant called 911 and reported an armed robbery had just occurred. The clerk said a man entered the gas station armed with a silver revolver and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect is described as possible in his late 20s to early 30s. He was about 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a heavier build. He was seen wearing dark colored baggy pants, a light blue button up shirt, dark colored bandana over his face and two additional brighter colored bandanas covering his head.

The clerk told police the man had blue eyes and possibly blond hair.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Investigators do believe the suspect who committed Thursday’s robbery is the same man who committed an armed robbery on Tuesday, April 4.

If you know who the suspect is, or have any information, call Det./Sgt. Nathan Smith at 810-648-8360 or Det. Mark Ruggles at 810-648-8361.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

>>>Slideshow: Armed robbery suspect<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.