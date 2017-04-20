Police departments winning the internet with 4/20 social media p - WNEM TV 5

Police departments winning the internet with 4/20 social media posts

Posted: Updated:
WYOMING, MN (WNEM) -

A police department in Bath Township, MI and one in Wyoming, Minnesota are winning the internet today.

The Bath Township Police Department posted this shortly before noon

The police department in Minnesota tweeted this picture this morning.

But don’t worry, they are still serious about their jobs.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.