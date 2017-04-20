Police departments winning the internet with 4/20 social media posts

A police department in Bath Township, MI and one in Wyoming, Minnesota are winning the internet today.

The Bath Township Police Department posted this shortly before noon

The police department in Minnesota tweeted this picture this morning.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

But don’t worry, they are still serious about their jobs.

All jokes aside, substance abuse is a real issue. We use tongue in cheek humor to bring attention to those issues. — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

