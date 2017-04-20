VIDEO: Plant thief targeting local greenhouse strikes again

Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest who has broken into a Mid-Michigan business not once, but multiple times.

On April 19 security cameras caught a woman enter one of the greenhouse buildings at Four Seasons Floral, 325 East Wright Avenue in the Isabella County community of Shepherd, at around 12:04 a.m.

She broke in again recently, taking a total of more than $600 in assorted flowers.

The video shows the woman leave with items from inside.

Police believe the woman may also have knowledge about two other break-ins.

If you know this woman, please call 989-828-5045 or email spd@villageofshepherd.org.

