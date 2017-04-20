Restroom fire causes evacuation at Lapeer school - WNEM TV 5

Restroom fire causes evacuation at Lapeer school

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LAPEER, MI (WNEM) -

A fire in a restroom caused an evacuation on the Zemmer Campus at Lapeer Community Schools.

A post on the district’s Facebook page said the fire happened Thursday afternoon and that students were evacuated while the fire was contained.

Once the “all clear” was given, students were permitted to re-enter the building.

It’s unclear what started that fire.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.