Thousands in the dark after storms sweep through

The storms that swept through Mid-Michigan on Thursday caused thousands of power outages.

There are more than 4,800 customers without power in Genesee County.

Most of the outages are in the Mundy Township and Grand Blanc area between Linden Road and Dort Highway.

Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m.

If you're without power click here to still watch our newscasts.

