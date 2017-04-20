Bill would keep courts from enforcing foreign laws

Legislation that would keep courts from enforcing foreign laws has been introduced by state lawmakers.

House Bill 4499 was sponsored by Republican Rep. Michele Hoitenga of Manton on April 20.

It states:

A court, arbitrator, administrative agency, or other adjudicative, mediation, or enforcement authority shall not enforce a foreign law if doing so would violate a right guaranteed by the constitution of this state or of the United States.

If the bill makes it to Gov. Snyder’s desk, it will take effect 90 days after it is signed into law.

Click here to read the bill

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.