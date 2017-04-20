Some concerned new Netflix show glorifies suicide

A new show caught the Netflix wave of fame, giving binge-watchers another series to watch from front to back.

The latest series to catch the world's attention is sparking conversation and controversy.

"13 Reasons Why" tackles the difficult subjects of teen suicide, sexual assault and bullying. Some argue it glorifies teen suicide and could leave young people struggling with suicidal thoughts feeling worse.

Others said it truly captures what life feels like in those low points and shows they're not alone.

"He came home from school and ended his life," said Heidi Chernich, lost her son to suicide.

Her son had a bad day at school. It was the last thing he told her before he took his own life.

"Earth shattering. It completely changed our lives," Chernich said.

Gregory Simmons knew his nephew was in a dark place, but it was too late.

"We had found out that he had committed suicide," Simmons said.

It is a growing problem that is tearing families apart.

"Every day is still a struggle," Simmons said.

The Netflix show is a fictional series designed to give insight into why some people may end their life.

Barb Smith, executive director of Survivors of Suicide, does not encourage watching the show. She said if you do, there needs to be a family wide discussion about it.

"If people are going to watch it I think it's important that they watch it in a safe way," Smith said.

If you're someone who is contemplating taking your own life, there are other options.

"Reach out, call 1-800-273-TALK. Reach out. There is help available," Simmons said.

There are some who wonder why someone could kill themselves when they have loved ones to life for.

Chernich believes that all people are worried about at that point is ending what pain they're in. That's why she wants those who are struggling to get help before they end up in a dark place.

"Your world is shattered to a million pieces and it takes the rest of our lives to learn to deal with the loss of our loved one day by day," Chernich said.

Grand Blanc Community schools sent a letter home to parents warning them about the series.

"While the series is fictional, as we all know young people can have a hard time discerning fiction from reality. We fear that after watching this series, some students may see suicide as a heroic or romantic act. This is counteractive to the message we have continued to send to ourstudents that suicide is never the answer and that there are healthy ways to cope when having suicidal thoughts," the letter said.

