Man convicted of 5 counts of rape

A man has been convicted of five counts of rape in the sexual assault of three sisters.

A jury convicted 47-year-old Michael Von Krenitsky for sexually assaulting them in Genesee County over the course of nine years.

The sisters are now 15 to 22-years-old. They were all under the age of 13 at the time.

His conviction carries a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the evidence was extremely difficult to review.

"He had published a book and in the book were disturbing pictures of young people undressed, in what I thought were provocative poses. And the book caused me to look away. I couldn't look at it. I looked at one or two pictures and looked away," Leyton said.

He will be sentenced on May 15.

