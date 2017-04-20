CONSUMER ALERT: FSIS issues health alert on frozen Banquet meals

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a health alert for possible salmonella contamination.

The health alert is for the brownie mix dessert included in the Banquet chicken nugget frozen meal trays. The product is product by Conagra Brands, Inc.

It could be contaminated with salmonella, the FSIS said.

The alert affects more than 110,000 pounds of frozen meals. It applies to the 7.4 ounce vacuum packed trays containing Banquet chicken nuggets with mac and cheese. The code is 3100080921 with a best if used by date of July 20, 2018.

The items were shipped to retail locations across the county.

Conagra Brands, Inc. received a notification from a supplier that an ingredient used in the brownie mix may be contaminated with salmonella, the FSIS said.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to the product.

