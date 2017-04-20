Up to $1,000 reward offered for wanted sex offender

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted sex offender.

Michael Hampton, 67, is believed to be in the Bay City or Saginaw area.

He is 5'11" and 230 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Hampton is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or use the P3tips mobile app.

