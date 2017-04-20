Weaver, residents share concerns on future of Flint water at town hall meeting

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver's announcement to reverse course on the future of the city's water source made waves.

At a town hall meeting on Thursday she stuck by her decision.

At the meeting she said the city plans to step away from the KWA pipeline and rely on Detroit water for the foreseeable future, but she wanted to hear from Flint's residents.

"So this is what we need. We need to have a say," said Melissa Mays, Flint water crisis whistleblower.

Flint residents did not have a say in 2014 when officials chose to use the Flint River as the main water source for the city.

As Flint slowly recovers, a decision needs to be made on the future of its water source. The decision is whether to stay with Detroit water or go with the new Karengondi Water Authority pipeline being built.

Mayor Karen Weaver said she wants to hear from the people.

"We want them to hear what it is we're putting forward, what information we have to look at. We took our time coming to this decision. We want to hear their comments and concerns before we get anything finalized," Weaver said.

Weaver wants the city to continue to pipe water in from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit, calling it the cheapest and safest option for the people of Flint.

"When we've been making the progress we've made, to make a switch is a setback," Weaver said.

Mays agreed, but still said there are a lot of unanswered questions.

"I say no to KWA. We do not need to suffer from another water change, especially from a pipeline that is unproven. We don't want to be an experiment anymore," Mays said.

Others are worried about relying on water piped in from so far away.

"They want to put it in for decades and then we're at the mercy of Detroit," said Clarence Boom, Flint resident.

